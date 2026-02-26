Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT) Updates FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.450-0.650 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.580. The company issued revenue guidance of $860.0 million-$940.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $755.6 million.

Ecovyst Trading Down 2.2%

ECVT stock opened at $11.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -12.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.25. Ecovyst has a fifty-two week low of $5.24 and a fifty-two week high of $11.85.

Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $199.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.85 million. Ecovyst had a negative net margin of 14.34% and a positive return on equity of 8.93%. Ecovyst has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.450-0.650 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ecovyst will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ECVT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Ecovyst from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 28th. Wall Street Zen cut Ecovyst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. BWS Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Ecovyst in a research note on Friday, January 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Ecovyst from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on Ecovyst from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ecovyst presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Institutional Trading of Ecovyst

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Ecovyst by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 45,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 3,571 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in Ecovyst by 4.3% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 69,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 2,874 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Ecovyst by 7.5% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 344,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after buying an additional 23,951 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ecovyst by 954.1% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 141,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after buying an additional 128,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Ecovyst in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

Ecovyst Company Profile

Ecovyst Inc is a global specialty chemicals company that develops, manufactures and markets performance-enhancing products for industrial applications. The company’s core offerings include catalysts, phosphorus-based additives and barium carbonate materials, all designed to improve process efficiency, product quality and environmental performance. Ecovyst serves a diverse customer base in the energy, refining, chemical, polymer, food and consumer goods industries.

The company’s Catalysts segment supplies fluid catalytic cracking (FCC) and hydroprocessing catalysts that help petroleum refiners maximize fuel yield, reduce sulfur emissions and meet increasingly stringent environmental standards.

Featured Stories

