Casella Waste Systems, Inc. $CWST Stock Holdings Boosted by Westfield Capital Management Co. LP

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its position in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Free Report) by 6.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,647,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,600 shares during the quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP’s holdings in Casella Waste Systems were worth $156,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 23.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. raised its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 280.0% during the 3rd quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Casella Waste Systems by 119.1% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 37,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,554,000 after acquiring an additional 20,362 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the third quarter worth $333,000. Finally, Catawba River Capital grew its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 1.8% in the third quarter. Catawba River Capital now owns 83,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,963,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter. 99.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CWST opened at $89.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 742.48 and a beta of 0.79. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.22 and a 1-year high of $121.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $101.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.03.

Casella Waste Systems ( NASDAQ:CWST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $469.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.32 million. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 5.17% and a net margin of 0.43%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CWST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $112.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Casella Waste Systems from $125.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.22.

Casella Waste Systems Profile

Casella Waste Systems, Inc is a regional resource management company headquartered in Rutland, Vermont. Established in 1975, the company has grown from a single-truck operation into a multi-state provider of integrated waste management solutions. Casella offers a comprehensive range of services, including residential, commercial and industrial waste collection, transfer station operations, landfill disposal, recycling processing and organics management.

Through a network of solid waste transfer stations, recycling facilities and landfills, Casella serves communities primarily across the northeastern United States and parts of the mid-Atlantic region.

