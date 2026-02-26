Brokers Offer Predictions for STRL Q2 Earnings

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Free Report) – Sidoti issued their Q2 2027 earnings per share estimates for Sterling Infrastructure in a research report issued on Monday, February 23rd. Sidoti analyst J. Romero expects that the construction company will post earnings per share of $4.49 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Sterling Infrastructure’s current full-year earnings is $5.98 per share. Sidoti also issued estimates for Sterling Infrastructure’s Q3 2027 earnings at $4.42 EPS and Q4 2027 earnings at $3.42 EPS.

Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The construction company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.45. Sterling Infrastructure had a return on equity of 29.81% and a net margin of 14.14%.The company had revenue of $755.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $639.41 million. Sterling Infrastructure has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.450-14.050 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Sterling Infrastructure from $355.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $486.00 price objective on shares of Sterling Infrastructure and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Zacks Research lowered Sterling Infrastructure from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Sterling Infrastructure in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $413.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised Sterling Infrastructure from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sterling Infrastructure has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $453.00.

Sterling Infrastructure Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of STRL stock opened at $455.25 on Thursday. Sterling Infrastructure has a 1 year low of $96.34 and a 1 year high of $470.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.99 billion, a PE ratio of 44.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $360.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $342.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Sterling Infrastructure declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 12th that permits the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to buy up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Dana C. O’brien sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.00, for a total transaction of $820,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 11,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,714,180. This trade represents a 14.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dwayne Andree Wilson sold 2,860 shares of Sterling Infrastructure stock in a transaction on Friday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $1,001,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 14,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,162,150. The trade was a 16.24% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 6,860 shares of company stock worth $2,611,000 over the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STRL. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 76.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 81 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Sterling Infrastructure by 119.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 125 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

About Sterling Infrastructure

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc (NASDAQ: STRL) is a diversified manufacturer and distributor of essential infrastructure products serving municipal, utility and industrial customers across North America. Through its network of wholly owned subsidiaries, the company designs, engineers and produces a wide range of cast and fabricated solutions tailored to the needs of the waterworks, natural gas, telecommunications, electric, traffic safety and parks & recreation markets.

The company’s product portfolio encompasses ductile iron and composite fittings, valve boxes, manhole frames and covers, water and gas meter sets, street light poles and mounting accessories, traffic sign posts with breakaway systems, bollards and related system components.

