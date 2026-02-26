Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) Issues FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.350-1.500 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.350. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.0 billion-$2.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.0 billion.

Shares of NYSE:WWW opened at $18.03 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 17.34 and a beta of 1.91. Wolverine World Wide has a 1-year low of $9.58 and a 1-year high of $32.80.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The textile maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $517.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $510.49 million. Wolverine World Wide had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 31.43%. Wolverine World Wide has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.350-1.500 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Wolverine World Wide will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.46%.

WWW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report on Friday, February 20th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $35.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 14th. Finally, Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wolverine World Wide has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.38.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 2,134.9% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,883 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,754 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 68.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,040 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 13,834.3% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,877 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 4,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the fourth quarter worth approximately $151,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Wolverine World Wide, Inc (NYSE: WWW) is a global footwear and apparel company headquartered in Rockford, Michigan. The company designs, manufactures and markets a diversified portfolio of casual, active and performance lifestyle brands. Wolverine World Wide’s offerings span multiple price points and consumer segments, with products that include outdoor and trail footwear, running shoes, casual sneakers, boat shoes, work boots and related apparel and accessories.

Key brands in Wolverine World Wide’s portfolio include Merrell, an outdoor performance footwear brand; Saucony, known for running shoes and athletic gear; Sperry, which popularized boat shoes; Hush Puppies, a casual and comfort?oriented line; and Keds, a heritage sneaker label.

