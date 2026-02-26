Intech Investment Management LLC Boosts Stake in Dycom Industries, Inc. $DY

Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Free Report) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,305 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 4,616 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Dycom Industries were worth $21,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DY. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Optiver Holding B.V. raised its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 57.1% during the 3rd quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 110 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 57.3% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 129 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dycom Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 98.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DY opened at $424.14 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $375.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $321.64. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.37 and a 12-month high of $445.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

In related news, Director Eitan Gertel sold 3,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.62, for a total transaction of $1,259,784.90. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 15,997 shares in the company, valued at $5,528,883.14. This trade represents a 18.56% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 3.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on DY shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Dycom Industries in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Dycom Industries in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $510.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group raised their price target on Dycom Industries from $373.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Dycom Industries from $315.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Dycom Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $406.20.

Dycom Industries, Inc (NYSE: DY) is a leading provider of specialty contracting services to the telecommunications industry in North America. The company delivers engineering, construction, installation and maintenance solutions for communications infrastructure, supporting a broad range of network technologies and system architectures. Dycom’s services span outside plant construction, cable placement, fiber optic deployment, wireless and wireline network engineering, as well as testing and turn-up services for voice, data and video applications.

Dycom’s customer base includes major telecommunications carriers, cable operators, utility companies and competitive local exchange carriers.

