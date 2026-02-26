Intech Investment Management LLC Acquires 18,261 Shares of Cameco Corporation $CCJ

Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 500,699 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 18,261 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cameco were worth $42,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cameco by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,801,142 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,493,978,000 after acquiring an additional 235,613 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its holdings in Cameco by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 7,076,815 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $524,988,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071,373 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Cameco by 116.7% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 4,622,932 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $388,068,000 after purchasing an additional 2,489,207 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Cameco during the second quarter worth approximately $341,736,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cameco by 20.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,372,878 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $250,797,000 after purchasing an additional 578,393 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CCJ shares. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Cameco in a research note on Monday, November 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $131.00 target price on shares of Cameco in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating and set a $147.00 price target on shares of Cameco in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Glj Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $171.20 price objective (up from $100.00) on shares of Cameco in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on Cameco from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.03.

NYSE:CCJ opened at $119.66 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $110.73 and its 200-day moving average is $94.30. The company has a market cap of $52.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.36 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.47. Cameco Corporation has a 52-week low of $35.00 and a 52-week high of $135.24.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. Cameco had a net margin of 17.00% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The business had revenue of $874.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $782.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cameco Corporation will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Cameco Corporation (NYSE: CCJ) is a leading producer of uranium and a supplier to the global nuclear power industry. Headquartered in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada, the company is engaged in the exploration, mining, milling and sale of uranium concentrate, commonly known as yellowcake, which is used as fuel for nuclear reactors. Cameco also participates in services and activities that support the front end of the nuclear fuel cycle, including processing and marketing of uranium to utilities under long?term and spot contracts.

The company’s operations have historically centered in Canada and the United States, where it operates and develops uranium mining and processing properties.

