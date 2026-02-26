Intech Investment Management LLC Buys 83,205 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

Intech Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 209.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 122,925 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,205 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $20,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the second quarter worth about $256,000. iA Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Micron Technology by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 146,890 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $24,578,000 after acquiring an additional 23,117 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC now owns 26,132 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,221,000 after acquiring an additional 5,233 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 27.8% in the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 14,754 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 3,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 9.8% in the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 95,396 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $15,962,000 after purchasing an additional 8,489 shares during the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Key Stories Impacting Micron Technology
Here are the key news stories impacting Micron Technology this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Analyst comparison argues Micron is the superior AI memory pick thanks to booming HBM demand and tight supply that boosts pricing power and margins. This supports optimism for sustained revenue/margin gains. Micron vs. Oracle: One AI Stock Is a Clear Buy Right Now
- Positive Sentiment: Micron announced a massive U.S. buildout (~US$200B headline) to expand capacity for AI memory—moves that should secure long?term share in HBM markets and underpin revenue growth as hyperscalers scale. Micron Ramps US$200b US Buildout As AI Demand Tests Valuation
- Positive Sentiment: Bullish market commentary and analyses (MarketBeat, Forbes, 247WallSt) highlight Micron’s momentum, HBM leadership, and room for further upside despite big YTD gains—driving investor FOMO into the AI memory trade. Forget Nvidia: Micron Is Up 330% in a Year and Still Looks Cheap
- Positive Sentiment: TD Cowen and other brokers have raised long?run EPS/earnings scenarios (TD Cowen’s $60 EPS call cited), reinforcing a growth narrative and supporting higher analyst targets. What TD Cowen’s $60 EPS Call Means for Micron Technology (MU)
- Neutral Sentiment: Micron set its fiscal Q2 earnings date for March 18; that event is the next major catalyst and could produce volatility if guidance or demand commentary differs from bullish expectations. Micron Technology to Report Fiscal Second Quarter Results on March 18, 2026
- Neutral Sentiment: Market chatter includes stock?split speculation and questions about whether to lock profits after large gains—these are sentiment drivers but not fundamental changes. Will Micron Technology Stock Split?
- Negative Sentiment: Several pieces note valuation is being tested—large capex and a rich multiple mean disappointment on guidance or slower HBM adoption could trigger a sharp pullback. Micron Ramps US$200b US Buildout As AI Demand Tests Valuation
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Micron Technology
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Micron Technology news, EVP Manish H. Bhatia sold 26,623 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.04, for a total value of $10,410,657.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 323,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,495,965.44. This represents a 7.60% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.09, for a total transaction of $4,156,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 165,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,891,091.62. This trade represents a 8.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 23,200 shares of company stock valued at $7,821,723 and sold 73,623 shares valued at $27,307,408. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.
Micron Technology Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ MU opened at $429.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $362.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $249.11. The company has a market cap of $482.84 billion, a PE ratio of 40.78 and a beta of 1.52. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.54 and a twelve month high of $455.50.
Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 17th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $4.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $1.01. The company had revenue of $13.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.62 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 28.15%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.79 EPS. Micron Technology has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 8.220-8.620 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.
Micron Technology Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 29th were issued a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 29th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is currently 4.37%.
About Micron Technology
Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.
Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Micron Technology
- MAJOR BUY ALERT: Mar-a-Lago/Trump/Elon
- REVEALED: Something Big Happening Behind White House Doors
- ALERT: Drop these 5 stocks before the market opens tomorrow!
- Read this or regret it forever
- Unlocked: Elon Musk’s Next Big IPO
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.