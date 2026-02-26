96,905 Shares in OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited $OSW Purchased by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 96,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,049,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in shares of OneSpaWorld in the third quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in OneSpaWorld by 313.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 7,031 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of OneSpaWorld in the 2nd quarter worth $213,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of OneSpaWorld by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 10,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 3,411 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of OneSpaWorld by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 12,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. 95.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at OneSpaWorld

In other OneSpaWorld news, Director Walter Field Mclallen sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.21, for a total value of $101,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 154,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,130,165.22. This trade represents a 3.13% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Stephen Lazarus sold 8,569 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.12, for a total transaction of $180,977.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 351,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,418,400. This trade represents a 2.38% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 33,569 shares of company stock worth $685,827. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on OSW shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of OneSpaWorld in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of OneSpaWorld from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on OneSpaWorld from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on OneSpaWorld from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut OneSpaWorld from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

OneSpaWorld Stock Down 0.2%

NASDAQ:OSW opened at $21.82 on Thursday. OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $14.21 and a 52 week high of $23.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.62 and a beta of 1.03.

OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.02). OneSpaWorld had a return on equity of 17.08% and a net margin of 7.45%.The firm had revenue of $242.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. OneSpaWorld’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

OneSpaWorld Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. OneSpaWorld’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.99%.

OneSpaWorld Profile

OneSpaWorld Holdings Ltd is a global provider of spa and wellness services, catering primarily to the cruise line, hospitality and venue-based leisure industries. The company designs and operates on-board spa facilities, salon services and retail boutiques, offering treatments such as massage, facial and body therapies, nail care, hair styling and aesthetic enhancements. Additionally, OneSpaWorld provides program consulting, management, training and product distribution services to its partners, enabling tailored spa experiences across diverse passenger and guest demographics.

OneSpaWorld’s core operations span major cruise lines—such as Carnival Corporation, Royal Caribbean Group, MSC Cruises and Virgin Voyages—as well as luxury resort and hotel brands.

Featured Articles

