HighTower Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF $RDIV

HighTower Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV – Free Report) by 13.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,196 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,754 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF were worth $3,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 1,666.7% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 3,150 shares during the period. Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF during the third quarter worth $209,000. Mission Hills Financial Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF during the third quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF in the third quarter valued at about $242,000.

Get Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF Trading Down 0.1%

RDIV stock opened at $56.19 on Thursday. Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF has a 12-month low of $41.50 and a 12-month high of $57.51. The business’s 50-day moving average is $54.33 and its 200 day moving average is $52.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 0.94.

About Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF

The Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (RDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Dividend Revenue-Weighted index. The fund selects the 60-highest-yielding stocks from the S&P 900 and weights them by revenue. RDIV was launched on Oct 1, 2013 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.