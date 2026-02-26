Intech Investment Management LLC Increases Holdings in McKesson Corporation $MCK

Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,750 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,206 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $28,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. GGM Financials LLC bought a new position in shares of McKesson during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in McKesson during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in McKesson during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Abound Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 104.3% in the 3rd quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 47 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get McKesson alerts:

Insider Activity at McKesson

In other McKesson news, CAO Napoleon B. Rutledge, Jr. sold 328 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $955.00, for a total transaction of $313,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Maria Martinez sold 349 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $939.87, for a total value of $328,014.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 301 shares in the company, valued at $282,900.87. This represents a 53.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,143 shares of company stock valued at $1,046,070. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

More McKesson News

Positive Sentiment: Large institutional inflows are cited as a key driver behind the stock’s rally, suggesting continued demand from “big money” managers supporting higher valuations. Read More.

Large institutional inflows are cited as a key driver behind the stock’s rally, suggesting continued demand from “big money” managers supporting higher valuations. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Barclays raised its price target to $1,050 (from $960) and kept an Overweight rating, signaling analyst conviction that shares should remain in favor — this helps push buyers toward the stock. Read More.

Barclays raised its price target to $1,050 (from $960) and kept an Overweight rating, signaling analyst conviction that shares should remain in favor — this helps push buyers toward the stock. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Recent quarterly results beat estimates and McKesson set FY2026 EPS guidance (38.80–39.20), which underpins the bullish analyst revisions and investor inflows. Read More.

Recent quarterly results beat estimates and McKesson set FY2026 EPS guidance (38.80–39.20), which underpins the bullish analyst revisions and investor inflows. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Industry research lists McKesson among vendors in an expanding Radiology Information Systems market — a longer-term market opportunity but not an immediate stock catalyst. Read More.

Industry research lists McKesson among vendors in an expanding Radiology Information Systems market — a longer-term market opportunity but not an immediate stock catalyst. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Brokerage coverage remains skewed to Buy/Outperform (consensus “Moderate Buy”), which supports sentiment but leaves limited immediate upside unless fundamentals surprise further. Read More.

Brokerage coverage remains skewed to Buy/Outperform (consensus “Moderate Buy”), which supports sentiment but leaves limited immediate upside unless fundamentals surprise further. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Faruqi & Faruqi launched a review of McKesson’s proposed share issuance and board conduct, raising governance and dilution concerns that could pressure the stock if the issuance proceeds or litigation follows. Read More.

Faruqi & Faruqi launched a review of McKesson’s proposed share issuance and board conduct, raising governance and dilution concerns that could pressure the stock if the issuance proceeds or litigation follows. Read More. Negative Sentiment: An exec director sold ~349 shares (~$328k), a disclosed insider sale that investors may view as minor profit-taking but still worth noting amid governance scrutiny. Read More.

An exec director sold ~349 shares (~$328k), a disclosed insider sale that investors may view as minor profit-taking but still worth noting amid governance scrutiny. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Some analysts/commentaries (e.g., Seeking Alpha) argue upside could be limited from current levels despite strong results, suggesting some investors may be taking profits. Read More.

McKesson Price Performance

Here are the key news stories impacting McKesson this week:

Shares of NYSE:MCK opened at $962.65 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $862.22 and its 200 day moving average is $802.17. McKesson Corporation has a 1 year low of $619.48 and a 1 year high of $971.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.40.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $9.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.19 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $106.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.98 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 338.97% and a net margin of 1.09%.The company’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $8.03 earnings per share. McKesson has set its FY 2026 guidance at 38.800-39.200 EPS. On average, analysts expect that McKesson Corporation will post 32.77 EPS for the current year.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $966.00 price objective on shares of McKesson in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of McKesson in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on McKesson from $1,000.00 to $1,012.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. UBS Group lifted their target price on McKesson from $920.00 to $980.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of McKesson from $914.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McKesson presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $943.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on McKesson

About McKesson

(Free Report)

McKesson Corporation (NYSE: MCK) is a global healthcare services and distribution company that supplies pharmaceuticals, medical-surgical products and health care technology solutions. Founded in 1833 and headquartered in Irving, Texas, McKesson operates across the drug distribution and healthcare services value chain, connecting manufacturers, pharmacies, hospitals and health systems to help manage the movement of medicines and clinical supplies.

The company’s core activities include pharmaceutical wholesale distribution and logistics, specialty pharmacy services, and the provision of medical-surgical supplies to acute and non-acute care providers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.