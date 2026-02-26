Intech Investment Management LLC Acquires 351,715 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. $OKE

Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 127.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 626,742 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 351,715 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $45,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OKE. City Holding Co. purchased a new stake in ONEOK during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Winnow Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Financial Consulate Inc. bought a new position in shares of ONEOK in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Access Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in ONEOK during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 69.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OKE opened at $82.34 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.85. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.02 and a 52 week high of $103.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $51.81 billion, a PE ratio of 15.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.96.

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.77 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 10.09%.During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.57 EPS. ONEOK has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.040-5.870 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were issued a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 2nd. This is a positive change from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.97%.

OKE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $104.00 price target on shares of ONEOK in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on ONEOK in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut ONEOK from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Argus raised ONEOK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ONEOK currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.07.

ONEOK, Inc (NYSE: OKE) is a publicly traded midstream energy company headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma. The company owns and operates a portfolio of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) pipelines, processing facilities, fractionators and storage and terminal assets. Its operations are focused on gathering, processing, transporting, fractionating and marketing NGLs and interstate natural gas, providing critical infrastructure that connects hydrocarbon production to refineries, petrochemical plants and other end markets.

ONEOK’s asset base includes pipeline systems and processing plants that move and condition natural gas, along with infrastructure for the transportation, storage and fractionation of NGLs such as ethane, propane and butane.

