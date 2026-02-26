Intech Investment Management LLC Acquires 351,715 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. $OKE

Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 127.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 626,742 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 351,715 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $45,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OKE. City Holding Co. purchased a new stake in ONEOK during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Winnow Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Financial Consulate Inc. bought a new position in shares of ONEOK in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Access Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in ONEOK during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 69.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
ONEOK Stock Down 0.7%
OKE opened at $82.34 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.85. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.02 and a 52 week high of $103.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $51.81 billion, a PE ratio of 15.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.96.
ONEOK Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were issued a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 2nd. This is a positive change from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.97%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
OKE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $104.00 price target on shares of ONEOK in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on ONEOK in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut ONEOK from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Argus raised ONEOK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ONEOK currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.07.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on ONEOK
More ONEOK News
Here are the key news stories impacting ONEOK this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Q4 results beat expectations — OKE reported an EPS beat and a ~29% year?over?year revenue increase, with management highlighting double?digit full?year earnings growth and stronger margins versus prior periods. ONEOK Q4 Earnings Top Estimates, Revenues Rise Year Over Year
- Positive Sentiment: Operational / strategic positives from the earnings call — management emphasized balance?sheet improvement, integration progress on acquisitions, long?cycle growth projects and a dividend that supports the stock’s high yield profile. These are bullish for long?term income investors. ONEOK (OKE) Q4 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Neutral Sentiment: Analysts are mixed on the outlook — coverage pieces summarize consensus expectations and management’s FY2026 EPS guide (5.04–5.87), leaving some uncertainty about near?term growth vs. capital deployment. Analyst Expectations For ONEOK’s Future
- Negative Sentiment: Tepid 2026 guidance and higher capex weighed on sentiment — management guided to essentially steady earnings for 2026 and outlined a roughly $3B capex plan, which, combined with margin compression in the quarter, sparked investor concern about near?term profit growth. ONEOK Q4 Earnings Top Estimates, Revenues Rise Year Over Year (Zacks)
- Negative Sentiment: Analyst downgrades and target cuts followed — Wolfe Research cut OKE to “peer perform” and other shops (Wells Fargo) trimmed the price target to the high?$70s / equal?weight, creating additional short?term selling pressure. ONEOK cut at Wolfe, seeing growth as below average
- Negative Sentiment: Market reaction: several headlines note the stock fell despite the beat, tying the drop to cautious guidance and analyst actions — this is driving the intraday weakness and higher volume. Why Oneok Fell Today
About ONEOK
ONEOK, Inc (NYSE: OKE) is a publicly traded midstream energy company headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma. The company owns and operates a portfolio of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) pipelines, processing facilities, fractionators and storage and terminal assets. Its operations are focused on gathering, processing, transporting, fractionating and marketing NGLs and interstate natural gas, providing critical infrastructure that connects hydrocarbon production to refineries, petrochemical plants and other end markets.
ONEOK’s asset base includes pipeline systems and processing plants that move and condition natural gas, along with infrastructure for the transportation, storage and fractionation of NGLs such as ethane, propane and butane.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than ONEOK
- MAJOR BUY ALERT: Mar-a-Lago/Trump/Elon
- REVEALED: Something Big Happening Behind White House Doors
- ALERT: Drop these 5 stocks before the market opens tomorrow!
- Read this or regret it forever
- Unlocked: Elon Musk’s Next Big IPO
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.