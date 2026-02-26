Lockheed Martin Corporation $LMT Shares Acquired by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 114.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,649 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,214 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $35,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,995 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,941,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 5.4% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 973 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the second quarter valued at $206,000. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 17.3% during the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 1,460 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.3% during the second quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,912 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $885,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Key Stories Impacting Lockheed Martin

Here are the key news stories impacting Lockheed Martin this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LMT has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $580.00 to $663.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $464.00 to $517.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $550.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, February 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $612.50.

Lockheed Martin Stock Down 2.4%

LMT stock opened at $648.30 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $574.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $507.11. The company has a market capitalization of $149.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.23. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a 52 week low of $410.11 and a 52 week high of $669.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The aerospace company reported $5.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.33 by ($0.53). Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 108.53%. The company had revenue of $20.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.67 EPS. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 27.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $3.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $13.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.22%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE: LMT) is a global aerospace and defense company that designs, develops and manufactures advanced technology systems for government and commercial customers. Formed through the 1995 merger of Lockheed Corporation and Martin Marietta, the company is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, and focuses on providing integrated solutions across air, space, land and sea domains. Its primary customers include the U.S. Department of Defense, NASA and allied governments around the world.

Lockheed Martin’s product and service portfolio spans military aircraft, missile and fire-control systems, missile defense, space systems and satellite technologies, sensors and precision weapons.

