Lockheed Martin Corporation $LMT Shares Acquired by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 114.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,649 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,214 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $35,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,995 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,941,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 5.4% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 973 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the second quarter valued at $206,000. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 17.3% during the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 1,460 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.3% during the second quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,912 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $885,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.
Key Stories Impacting Lockheed Martin
Here are the key news stories impacting Lockheed Martin this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Won or expanded defense contracts that support near?term revenue and backlog — including a foreign military sale to supply C-130J training devices and upgrades to the Royal Australian Air Force and reported capacity expansions for THAAD and PAC?3 interceptors. Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT) Secures Foreign Military Sale Contract Through Wright-Patterson Air Force Base
- Positive Sentiment: Supply?chain revenue extension: Lockheed’s Aeronautics business placed follow?on orders with CPI Aerostructures for F?16 structural assemblies, adding about $9M of orders with deliveries through 2028. CPI Aerostructures Receives Additional Orders Worth $9M From Lockheed Martin for F-16 Structural Assemblies
- Positive Sentiment: Program positioning: Lockheed commentary and involvement in next?gen space programs (GPS?IIIF) and cyber partnerships reinforce long?term TAM exposure in space and cyber. GPS-IIIF Will Change “Calculus” Of Adversaries Seeking To Counter GPS, Lockheed Martin Official Says
- Positive Sentiment: Cyber capability tie?ups: Lockheed joined BCR Cyber’s strategic industry partner consortium — supportive for its cybersecurity services and bid competitiveness. Lockheed Martin Joins BCR Cyber’s Strategic Industry Partner Consortium
- Neutral Sentiment: Analyst and retail attention: Streaming coverage and “trending” articles (Zacks, MarketBeat/Yahoo) highlight interest but offer mixed buy/sell signals — useful for flows but not new fundamentals. Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT) Is a Trending Stock: Facts to Know Before Betting on It
- Neutral Sentiment: Minor insider sale: An officer sold 10 shares (de minimis reduction in ownership); not material to fundamentals. SEC Filing – Insider Sale
- Negative Sentiment: Pentagon inquiry into Anthropic exposure: The DoD has asked Lockheed (and Boeing) to disclose reliance on Anthropic’s Claude model as a preliminary step toward labeling Anthropic a “supply?chain risk” — this raises regulatory/compliance uncertainty and potential disruption to AI tooling used across programs. Pentagon asks Boeing, Lockheed Martin about their exposure to Anthropic, Axios reports
- Negative Sentiment: Sector?wide rotation and profit?taking: Defense stocks are pulling back amid investor profit?taking, rotation back to software, and possible macro/political influence after major speeches — pressure that can amplify LMT downside despite solid contract news. Defense Stocks Are Taking a Hit. There Are 3 Reasons.
- Negative Sentiment: Anthropic conflict context: Coverage of Anthropic’s pushback against military uses highlights potential frictions that could complicate DoD relationships with AI vendors and their contractor customers. Anthropic Tussles with Pentagon as AI Goes to War
Lockheed Martin Stock Down 2.4%
LMT stock opened at $648.30 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $574.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $507.11. The company has a market capitalization of $149.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.23. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a 52 week low of $410.11 and a 52 week high of $669.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05.
Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The aerospace company reported $5.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.33 by ($0.53). Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 108.53%. The company had revenue of $20.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.67 EPS. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 27.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $3.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $13.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.22%.
Lockheed Martin Company Profile
Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE: LMT) is a global aerospace and defense company that designs, develops and manufactures advanced technology systems for government and commercial customers. Formed through the 1995 merger of Lockheed Corporation and Martin Marietta, the company is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, and focuses on providing integrated solutions across air, space, land and sea domains. Its primary customers include the U.S. Department of Defense, NASA and allied governments around the world.
Lockheed Martin’s product and service portfolio spans military aircraft, missile and fire-control systems, missile defense, space systems and satellite technologies, sensors and precision weapons.
