Intech Investment Management LLC Grows Stake in The Kroger Co. $KR

Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 67.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 378,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 152,338 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $25,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new position in Kroger during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new stake in shares of Kroger during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Kroger during the third quarter worth $29,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Kroger by 87.8% during the second quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kroger in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.
Key Headlines Impacting Kroger
Here are the key news stories impacting Kroger this week:
- Positive Sentiment: New CEO Greg Foran (former Walmart exec) is expected to push cost-cutting, operational streamlining and margin improvement, which investors often view favorably for grocers facing margin pressure. This leadership change likely drove some of the stock’s intraday activity. Former Walmart exec reveals what Kroger can expect from its first outside CEO Kroger’s New CEO Brings Walmart Experience To Cost Focus And Margins
- Positive Sentiment: Kroger expanded pharmacy/wellness offerings — including GLP-1 savings programs and free virtual dietitian consults — which can support pharmacy revenue and customer loyalty over time. These initiatives are strategically relevant given healthcare tailwinds in retail. Savings Programs that offer Affordable Access to GLP-1s Available at Kroger
- Neutral Sentiment: Local real estate and store activity: Kroger is breaking ground on new stores (McKinney, Perry) and opening remodeled locations; these are execution items that matter regionally but have limited immediate impact on the company-wide stock move. Kroger starts construction on new McKinney store and reveals opening date
- Neutral Sentiment: Customer perception: Kroger was cited among top grocery stores in a recent survey — a branding/retention positive but not an immediate earnings driver. Kroger among best grocery stores in the US, survey reveals
- Negative Sentiment: Wells Fargo downgraded Kroger from overweight to equal-weight and trimmed its price target to $68, reducing near-term analyst support and likely contributing to selling pressure. Benzinga coverage of downgrade
- Negative Sentiment: Operational noise — reports of store closures and local exits in some markets (e.g., references to 60-store closures and vacancy in a commerce park) create short-term uncertainty about footprint optimization and costs. Kroger has begun to close 60 stores after failed merger Lake County seeking new tenants for commerce park after Kroger exit
Kroger Stock Down 3.1%
Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 4th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $33.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.27 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 38.06% and a net margin of 0.54%.Kroger’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. Kroger has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.750-4.800 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Kroger Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 13th. Kroger’s payout ratio is currently 129.63%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Kroger from $73.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 5th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Kroger in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Kroger from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $70.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price objective (down from $74.00) on shares of Kroger in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Finally, Evercore set a $77.00 target price on Kroger and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.93.
Kroger Company Profile
The Kroger Co (NYSE: KR) is one of the largest supermarket operators in the United States, offering a wide range of retail grocery and related services. Founded in Cincinnati in 1883 by Bernard Kroger, the company operates a portfolio of supermarket and multi-department store banners and provides customers with fresh foods, packaged groceries, deli and bakery items, meat and seafood, produce, and prepared foods. Kroger’s stores commonly include pharmacy services and fuel centers, positioning the company as a broad-based neighborhood retail destination for everyday needs.
In addition to traditional in-store retailing, Kroger manufactures and distributes a variety of private-label brands and operates its own food production and supply-chain facilities.
