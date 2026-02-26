Intech Investment Management LLC Reduces Stake in Aptiv PLC $APTV

Intech Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 10.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 200,247 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 22,928 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $17,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of APTV. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aptiv during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. True Wealth Design LLC increased its holdings in Aptiv by 83.8% during the 2nd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 397 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Aptiv by 452.3% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 486 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT grew its position in shares of Aptiv by 1,411.4% in the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT now owns 529 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Aptiv alerts:

Aptiv Stock Down 1.5%

Shares of NYSE APTV opened at $76.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.28 billion, a PE ratio of 100.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $80.08 and a 200-day moving average of $80.40. Aptiv PLC has a 52-week low of $47.19 and a 52-week high of $88.93.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aptiv

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.04. Aptiv had a return on equity of 18.22% and a net margin of 0.81%.During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Aptiv has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.550-1.750 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.150-8.750 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Katherine H. Ramundo sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $425,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 116,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,941,515. The trade was a 4.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

APTV has been the subject of several research reports. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Aptiv from $107.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Aptiv from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Fox Advisors raised Aptiv from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on shares of Aptiv in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Aptiv from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.60.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on APTV

About Aptiv

(Free Report)

Aptiv plc is a global automotive technology company that develops safer, greener and more connected solutions for the mobility industry. The company designs and supplies advanced electrical architectures, electronic systems and software that enable vehicle connectivity, active safety, advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving capabilities. Aptiv’s customers include major automakers and mobility service providers seeking to integrate higher levels of automation, electrification and software-defined features into production vehicles and mobility platforms.

Product and service offerings span vehicle electrical systems and wiring, connectors and harnesses, high-voltage electrification components, power electronics and charging solutions, sensors and compute platforms that support ADAS and autonomous functions, and the software and services required to integrate and manage these systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.