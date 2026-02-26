What is HC Wainwright’s Estimate for Geron Q2 Earnings?

Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN – Free Report) – HC Wainwright issued their Q2 2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Geron in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 25th. HC Wainwright analyst E. Bodnar forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.01) per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Geron’s current full-year earnings is ($0.25) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Geron’s Q4 2026 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

Get Geron alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Geron from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Geron in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Geron in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Geron in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Geron has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.75.

Geron Trading Down 11.8%

GERN opened at $1.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 4.87 and a current ratio of 5.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.35. Geron has a one year low of $1.04 and a one year high of $2.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.33 and a beta of 0.62.

Institutional Trading of Geron

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. 55 North Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Geron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. LCM Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Geron by 80.6% in the 4th quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 22,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Vistica Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Geron in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its position in Geron by 3,307.6% during the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 25,148 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 24,410 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC raised its position in Geron by 73.8% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 26,074 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 11,074 shares during the period. 73.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Headlines Impacting Geron

Here are the key news stories impacting Geron this week:

About Geron

(Get Free Report)

Geron Corporation (NASDAQ: GERN) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to developing and commercializing novel treatments that target telomerase, an enzyme critical to cancer cell immortality. The company’s research is focused on hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, with a pipeline designed to address diseases that have historically had limited therapeutic options.

The lead product candidate, imetelstat, is a first-in-class telomerase inhibitor currently in Phase II and Phase III clinical trials for myelofibrosis and myelodysplastic syndromes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Geron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.