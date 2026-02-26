Sidoti Issues Negative Outlook for Tennant Earnings

Tennant Company (NYSE:TNC – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Sidoti dropped their Q3 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Tennant in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 25th. Sidoti analyst S. Ferazani now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $1.59 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.60. The consensus estimate for Tennant’s current full-year earnings is $5.89 per share. Sidoti also issued estimates for Tennant’s Q4 2026 earnings at $1.69 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $1.64 EPS and Q4 2027 earnings at $1.83 EPS.

Get Tennant alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on TNC. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Tennant in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 target price (down from $107.00) on shares of Tennant in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

Tennant Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of Tennant stock opened at $62.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.35. Tennant has a 12-month low of $60.40 and a 12-month high of $87.85.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tennant

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TNC. Corient Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Tennant during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,213,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Tennant by 2.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 167,384 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,969,000 after buying an additional 4,377 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tennant during the second quarter worth approximately $651,000. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tennant by 131.0% in the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 240,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,823,000 after buying an additional 136,221 shares during the period. Finally, QSV Equity Investors LLC bought a new position in Tennant in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,057,000. 93.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tennant Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 27th. Tennant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.99%.

Trending Headlines about Tennant

Here are the key news stories impacting Tennant this week:

Positive Sentiment: Roth MKM reaffirmed a “buy” rating and kept a $91 price target (down from $107), signaling analyst confidence in longer?term value despite near?term headwinds. Benzinga

Roth MKM reaffirmed a “buy” rating and kept a $91 price target (down from $107), signaling analyst confidence in longer?term value despite near?term headwinds. Positive Sentiment: Management reiterated a strategic growth target for its autonomous mobile robot (AMR) business: $250M in AMR revenue by 2028, which supports a multi?year growth narrative beyond current ERP disruption. MSN/Yahoo

Management reiterated a strategic growth target for its autonomous mobile robot (AMR) business: $250M in AMR revenue by 2028, which supports a multi?year growth narrative beyond current ERP disruption. Neutral Sentiment: Full Q4 2025 earnings call materials, transcript and slide deck are available for investors who want the full management commentary and details on ERP timing and margin impact. Press Release / Slide Deck

Full Q4 2025 earnings call materials, transcript and slide deck are available for investors who want the full management commentary and details on ERP timing and margin impact. Negative Sentiment: Tennant reported a Q4 earnings and revenue miss (EPS and sales below consensus) and revenue fell ~11% Y/Y — primary near?term catalyst for the share decline. MarketBeat earnings summary

Tennant reported a Q4 earnings and revenue miss (EPS and sales below consensus) and revenue fell ~11% Y/Y — primary near?term catalyst for the share decline. Negative Sentiment: FY?2026 guidance was cut materially: EPS guided to $4.70–$5.30 vs. consensus ~$6.66 and revenue guidance below street expectations — a direct hit to near?term valuation and investor confidence. Seeking Alpha

FY?2026 guidance was cut materially: EPS guided to $4.70–$5.30 vs. consensus ~$6.66 and revenue guidance below street expectations — a direct hit to near?term valuation and investor confidence. Negative Sentiment: Management cited ERP implementation challenges that are reshaping the 2026 outlook and pressuring execution/timelines — investors worry about cadence of improvement and margin recovery. Yahoo Finance

Management cited ERP implementation challenges that are reshaping the 2026 outlook and pressuring execution/timelines — investors worry about cadence of improvement and margin recovery. Negative Sentiment: Several law firms have announced securities?fraud investigations into Tennant (multiple filings), increasing legal and reputational risk and likely contributing to selling pressure. BusinessWire (Howard G. Smith)

Several law firms have announced securities?fraud investigations into Tennant (multiple filings), increasing legal and reputational risk and likely contributing to selling pressure. Negative Sentiment: Media coverage is describing a sharp intraday selloff and describing the shares as being “obliterated” after the results and guidance, reflecting heightened volatility and elevated trading volume. Yahoo: Why shares are getting obliterated

Tennant Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tennant Company is a global provider of solutions that help keep facilities clean, safe and sustainable. The company designs, manufactures and markets a broad range of cleaning machines, chemicals and service programs that address the cleaning needs of customers in diverse industries, including manufacturing, warehousing, food and beverage, healthcare and education. Tennant’s product portfolio encompasses both ride-on and walk-behind floor scrubbers and sweepers, carpet extractors, power brushes, pressure washers and autonomous cleaning machines.

Founded in 1870 and headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, Tennant has grown from a regional manufacturer into a multinational organization with operations in more than 70 countries and sales representation in over 100 markets worldwide.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tennant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tennant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.