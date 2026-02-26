Q1 Earnings Forecast for Global Industrial Issued By Sidoti

Global Industrial Company (NYSE:GIC – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Sidoti boosted their Q1 2026 earnings estimates for shares of Global Industrial in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 25th. Sidoti analyst A. Lebiedzinski now expects that the company will earn $0.40 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.38. The consensus estimate for Global Industrial’s current full-year earnings is $1.59 per share. Sidoti also issued estimates for Global Industrial’s Q4 2026 earnings at $0.43 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $2.05 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $0.51 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $2.33 EPS.

Get Global Industrial alerts:

Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $345.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.86 million. Global Industrial had a return on equity of 23.76% and a net margin of 5.23%.

GIC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Global Industrial in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Global Industrial from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Global Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold”.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GIC

Global Industrial Stock Performance

GIC stock opened at $33.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.90. Global Industrial has a 1 year low of $20.79 and a 1 year high of $38.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.29.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global Industrial

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global Industrial by 2.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 822,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,143,000 after purchasing an additional 17,194 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Global Industrial by 3.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 332,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,977,000 after buying an additional 10,095 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Global Industrial by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 308,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,336,000 after buying an additional 2,083 shares during the last quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP grew its position in shares of Global Industrial by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP now owns 307,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,993,000 after acquiring an additional 26,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global Industrial by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 244,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,136,000 after acquiring an additional 17,194 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.19% of the company’s stock.

Global Industrial Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a positive change from Global Industrial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.4%. Global Industrial’s payout ratio is currently 59.43%.

More Global Industrial News

Here are the key news stories impacting Global Industrial this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q4 results beat consensus: Global Industrial reported $0.38 EPS vs. ~$0.35 expected and $345.6M revenue (up ~14% YoY), with gross profit, operating income and net income all improving year-over-year — the operational strength is the primary driver of the rally. Press Release

Q4 results beat consensus: Global Industrial reported $0.38 EPS vs. ~$0.35 expected and $345.6M revenue (up ~14% YoY), with gross profit, operating income and net income all improving year-over-year — the operational strength is the primary driver of the rally. Positive Sentiment: Dividend increase: the board raised the quarterly dividend 7.7% to $0.28/share (annualized yield ~3.4%), signaling confidence in cash flow and returning capital to shareholders. Dividend Article

Dividend increase: the board raised the quarterly dividend 7.7% to $0.28/share (annualized yield ~3.4%), signaling confidence in cash flow and returning capital to shareholders. Positive Sentiment: Strategic realignment announced: management outlined a customer-centric growth plan and targets for 2026 intended to drive higher recurring sales and margin expansion — this provides a directional growth roadmap that investors typically view favorably. Strategy Article

Strategic realignment announced: management outlined a customer-centric growth plan and targets for 2026 intended to drive higher recurring sales and margin expansion — this provides a directional growth roadmap that investors typically view favorably. Neutral Sentiment: Earnings call color: the Q4 2025 earnings call transcript offers management commentary on margin drivers, working capital and investments in growth platforms — useful detail for modeling but no material change to near-term guidance was highlighted in headlines. Earnings Transcript

Earnings call color: the Q4 2025 earnings call transcript offers management commentary on margin drivers, working capital and investments in growth platforms — useful detail for modeling but no material change to near-term guidance was highlighted in headlines. Neutral Sentiment: Balance sheet and cash flow notes: operating cash flow improved (~$20M) and cash on hand rose to ~$67.5M, while liabilities increased modestly — overall liquidity looks stronger, but investors will watch free cash conversion going forward. Institutional holdings shifts were mixed in the latest quarter. Quiver Article

Balance sheet and cash flow notes: operating cash flow improved (~$20M) and cash on hand rose to ~$67.5M, while liabilities increased modestly — overall liquidity looks stronger, but investors will watch free cash conversion going forward. Institutional holdings shifts were mixed in the latest quarter. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling: a company insider sold ~9,255 shares in the past six months; while the single sale may be routine, investors sometimes view insider sales as a mild negative signal to monitor. Insider Activity

About Global Industrial

(Get Free Report)

Global Industrial Company (NYSE: GIC) is a leading business-to-business distributor of industrial products and equipment. Headquartered in Port Washington, New York, the company provides a comprehensive range of products to support manufacturing, warehousing, and facility maintenance operations across North America. Through a digital-first platform, Global Industrial combines e-commerce, direct sales and catalog-based ordering channels to serve a diverse commercial customer base.

The company’s product portfolio encompasses material handling solutions (including conveyors, pallet racks and hoists), storage and shelving systems, janitorial and sanitation supplies, packaging and shipping materials, and office furniture.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Global Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.