Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR) Downgraded to Strong Sell Rating by Zacks Research

Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Cipher Mining to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Cipher Mining to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $18.00 target price on Cipher Mining in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Cipher Mining to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Cipher Mining from $13.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cipher Mining has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.46.

Shares of CIFR stock opened at $16.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.69 and a beta of 2.95. Cipher Mining has a 52-week low of $1.86 and a 52-week high of $25.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.45 and its 200 day moving average is $15.10.

In other news, COO Patrick Arthur Kelly sold 35,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.76, for a total transaction of $631,687.68. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 1,512,644 shares in the company, valued at $26,864,557.44. This represents a 2.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James E. Newsome sold 21,821 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total transaction of $349,790.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 172,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,765,046.76. The trade was a 11.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 142,825 shares of company stock worth $2,319,720. Insiders own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Cipher Mining by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,680,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,360,000 after acquiring an additional 9,865,533 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cipher Mining during the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,524,000. Value Aligned Research Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cipher Mining in the third quarter valued at about $64,266,000. Situational Awareness LP raised its stake in shares of Cipher Mining by 82.4% in the fourth quarter. Situational Awareness LP now owns 10,469,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,524,000 after purchasing an additional 4,728,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Cipher Mining by 3,718.3% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,292,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,359,000 after purchasing an additional 4,180,362 shares during the last quarter. 12.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Positive Sentiment: Cipher’s management is pitching a long-term pivot to hyperscale/HPC leases and projects a material recurring cash-generation profile (a published plan that cites roughly $669M average annualized NOI through 2036), which supports a valuation case beyond volatile crypto-mining cycles. Article Title

Cipher’s management is pitching a long-term pivot to hyperscale/HPC leases and projects a material recurring cash-generation profile (a published plan that cites roughly $669M average annualized NOI through 2036), which supports a valuation case beyond volatile crypto-mining cycles. Positive Sentiment: Cipher sold its 49% stake in the West Texas mining venture to Canaan for $39.75M in stock — a transaction that reduces direct mining exposure, brings a strategic partner, and frees up assets/capital as the company shifts toward hyperscale infrastructure. Article Title

Cipher sold its 49% stake in the West Texas mining venture to Canaan for $39.75M in stock — a transaction that reduces direct mining exposure, brings a strategic partner, and frees up assets/capital as the company shifts toward hyperscale infrastructure. Neutral Sentiment: Several analysts trimmed price targets but maintained “buy” ratings (HC Wainwright lowered to $25; Needham to $22). That signals continued institutional conviction in the retooling story, but reduced near-term upside expectations. Article Title Article Title

Several analysts trimmed price targets but maintained “buy” ratings (HC Wainwright lowered to $25; Needham to $22). That signals continued institutional conviction in the retooling story, but reduced near-term upside expectations. Neutral Sentiment: Management hosted an earnings call and published a slide deck outlining the HPC pivot and next steps — useful for assessing execution risk but not an immediate earnings offset. Slide Deck

Management hosted an earnings call and published a slide deck outlining the HPC pivot and next steps — useful for assessing execution risk but not an immediate earnings offset. Neutral Sentiment: Short-interest data in the feed shows 0 shares (likely a reporting anomaly); disregard as a real signal until exchanges confirm updated short data.

Short-interest data in the feed shows 0 shares (likely a reporting anomaly); disregard as a real signal until exchanges confirm updated short data. Negative Sentiment: Q4 results materially missed expectations: GAAP net loss (~$734M) and EPS of about -$1.92 vs. consensus around -$0.12, with revenue roughly $59.7M versus estimates near $86M — these misses drove near-term downside as they highlight weak mining revenue and mark-to-market/one-time charges. Article Title

Q4 results materially missed expectations: GAAP net loss (~$734M) and EPS of about -$1.92 vs. consensus around -$0.12, with revenue roughly $59.7M versus estimates near $86M — these misses drove near-term downside as they highlight weak mining revenue and mark-to-market/one-time charges. Negative Sentiment: Revenue and EPS misses, plus negative margins and a large GAAP loss, increase execution and liquidity risk in the near term until hyperscale contracts and asset monetizations materialize. Article Title

Cipher Mining Inc is a Nasdaq-listed bitcoin mining company that develops, owns and operates large-scale mining facilities across the United States. The company focuses on deploying advanced ASIC hardware and securing long-term low-cost power contracts to optimize bitcoin production. By strategically locating its sites in regions with abundant energy supply, Cipher Mining seeks to maintain a competitive cost structure and deliver efficient hashrate capacity growth.

Founded in 2021 and headquartered in Austin, Texas, Cipher Mining has pursued an integrated approach encompassing site development, equipment procurement and operations management.

