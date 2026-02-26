Zacks Research Issues Optimistic Outlook for Spire Earnings

Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q2 2026 EPS estimates for shares of Spire in a report released on Tuesday, February 24th. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $3.78 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $3.69. The consensus estimate for Spire’s current full-year earnings is $4.50 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Spire’s Q3 2026 earnings at $0.15 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $5.29 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $1.76 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $3.92 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $0.17 EPS and Q1 2028 earnings at $1.73 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SR. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Spire in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on shares of Spire in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Spire from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Spire from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Spire from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.70.

NYSE:SR opened at $90.84 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.16. The stock has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.67. Spire has a 1 year low of $69.94 and a 1 year high of $92.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.15. Spire had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 10.95%.The firm had revenue of $762.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $785.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. Spire’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Spire has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.650-5.850 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 5.250-5.450 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.6%. Spire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.74%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Spire by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,430,368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $531,791,000 after purchasing an additional 19,326 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Spire by 1.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,351,641 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $247,162,000 after buying an additional 61,851 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Spire by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,579,856 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $130,672,000 after buying an additional 47,106 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Spire by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,240,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $102,581,000 after buying an additional 20,224 shares during the period. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Spire by 70.0% during the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,123,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $92,890,000 after buying an additional 462,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Spire Inc (NYSE: SR), formerly known as The Laclede Group, is a regulated natural gas distribution company headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri. Through its three operating divisions—Spire Missouri, Spire Alabama and Spire Mississippi—the company delivers natural gas to more than 1.7 million residential, commercial and industrial customers. Spire’s service territory spans key markets in the central and southern United States, including metropolitan St. Louis, central Alabama and central Mississippi.

Founded in 1857 as the Laclede Gas Light Company, the business has grown through strategic acquisitions, notably Alabama Gas Corporation in 2013 and Mississippi Gas in 2016.

