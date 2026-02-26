Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) Rating Increased to Hold at Wells Fargo & Company

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Weiss Ratings upgraded Principal Financial Group from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Principal Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PFG opened at $94.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.89. Principal Financial Group has a 52 week low of $68.39 and a 52 week high of $97.88.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 16.09%.

About Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ: PFG) is a global financial services company headquartered in Des Moines, Iowa, that provides a range of retirement, investment and insurance solutions to individuals, employers and institutional clients. The firm’s business is organized around retirement services, asset management, and insurance products designed to help clients plan, invest for, and protect income over the long term.

Principal’s product and service offerings include retirement plan recordkeeping and administration for employer-sponsored plans, individual and group retirement annuities, life and disability insurance, employee benefits solutions, and wealth management services.

