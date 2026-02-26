Sionna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SION) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Lifesci Capital

Sionna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SION – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Lifesci Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citizens Jmp began coverage on Sionna Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Sionna Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Sionna Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Sionna Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 1st. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Sionna Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.63.

SION stock opened at $38.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion and a P/E ratio of -7.81. Sionna Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $7.26 and a fifty-two week high of $45.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.02 and a 200-day moving average of $34.79.

In other news, Director Peter A. Thompson sold 29,063 shares of Sionna Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.58, for a total value of $1,295,628.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 3,530,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $157,398,695.16. This trade represents a 0.82% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Tpg Gp A, Llc sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $10,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 6,494,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $259,798,480. The trade was a 3.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 382,368 shares of company stock worth $15,898,607 over the last quarter. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SION. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Sionna Therapeutics by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Sionna Therapeutics by 8.8% during the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sionna Therapeutics by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of Sionna Therapeutics by 35.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in shares of Sionna Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000.

(Get Free Report)

Sionna Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to developing next-generation RNA therapeutics for oncology and immunology indications. Leveraging proprietary lipid nanoparticle and coacervate delivery technologies, the company aims to overcome key challenges associated with stability, targeting and immune activation that have historically limited the clinical performance of mRNA-based medicines. Its strategic focus spans both solid tumors and hematological malignancies, as well as selected autoimmune disorders, reflecting a broad ambition to harness the power of messenger RNA in diverse therapeutic areas.

At the heart of Sionna’s approach is a platform that combines optimized ionizable lipids with bespoke surface chemistries to enhance payload delivery, intracellular release and endosomal escape.

