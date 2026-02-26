AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Upgraded by Royal Bank Of Canada to “Moderate Buy” Rating

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada to a “moderate buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ABBV. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of AbbVie from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 3rd. Finally, Raymond James Financial set a $256.00 target price on AbbVie in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $253.15.

AbbVie Stock Down 0.6%

NYSE:ABBV opened at $227.01 on Tuesday. AbbVie has a 52 week low of $164.39 and a 52 week high of $244.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $224.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $222.70. The company has a market cap of $401.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.35.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.06. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 1,579.75% and a net margin of 6.91%.The firm had revenue of $16.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.16 earnings per share. AbbVie’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. AbbVie has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.370-14.570 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.970-3.010 EPS. On average, analysts expect that AbbVie will post 12.31 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 57,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,215,000 after buying an additional 10,891 shares during the last quarter. Permanent Capital Management LP bought a new position in AbbVie during the 3rd quarter valued at $720,000. Railway Pension Investments Ltd grew its holdings in AbbVie by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 853,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,723,000 after acquiring an additional 211,800 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 113,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,378,000 after purchasing an additional 9,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Trust Co raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 93.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 32,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,434,000 after purchasing an additional 15,502 shares in the last quarter. 70.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie is a global, research-driven biopharmaceutical company that was created as a spin-off from Abbott Laboratories in 2013 and is headquartered in North Chicago, Illinois. The company focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies for complex and often chronic medical conditions. Its operations span research and development, manufacturing, regulatory affairs and commercialization, with an emphasis on bringing specialty medicines to market across multiple therapeutic areas.

AbbVie’s product portfolio and pipeline cover several major therapeutic categories, including immunology, oncology, neuroscience, virology and women’s health.

