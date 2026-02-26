Tradr 1X Short Innovation Daily ETF (NASDAQ:SARK) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Tradr 1X Short Innovation Daily ETF (NASDAQ:SARK – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 769,238 shares, a growth of 236.1% from the January 29th total of 228,853 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 783,754 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Currently, 37.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Currently, 37.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 783,754 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Tradr 1X Short Innovation Daily ETF Stock Down 2.3%

NASDAQ SARK opened at $30.85 on Thursday. Tradr 1X Short Innovation Daily ETF has a 12-month low of $26.68 and a 12-month high of $74.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.29.

Get Tradr 1X Short Innovation Daily ETF alerts:

Tradr 1X Short Innovation Daily ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.8523 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 23rd. This represents a yield of 295.0%.

Tradr 1X Short Innovation Daily ETF Company Profile

The AXS Short Innovation Daily ETF (SARK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks to achieve -1x the return, for a single day, of the ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) through swap agreements with major global financial institutions. SARK was launched on Nov 9, 2021 and is managed by AXS Investments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tradr 1X Short Innovation Daily ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tradr 1X Short Innovation Daily ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.