Intech Investment Management LLC Acquires 525,553 Shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. $CNP

Intech Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report) by 1,152.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 571,165 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 525,553 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $22,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 486,551 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,878,000 after buying an additional 15,754 shares in the last quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. grew its position in CenterPoint Energy by 15.4% during the third quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 7,220,266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $280,146,000 after acquiring an additional 962,910 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 23.3% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 171,036 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,636,000 after acquiring an additional 32,344 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 350,798 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,611,000 after acquiring an additional 83,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $313,456,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CNP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. UBS Group lowered their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “underperform” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.00.

CenterPoint Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CNP opened at $43.20 on Thursday. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.24 and a 1 year high of $43.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.72 and its 200 day moving average is $39.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 10.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. CenterPoint Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.900- EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

CenterPoint Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a positive change from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 19th. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is 57.50%.

About CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy, Inc (NYSE: CNP) is a Houston-based regulated utility company that provides electric and natural gas delivery services and related infrastructure operations. The company’s principal activities center on the transmission and distribution of electricity in the greater Houston metropolitan area and the distribution of natural gas to customers across several states in the Midwest and South. As a vertically integrated utility, CenterPoint focuses on the reliable delivery of energy through owned and operated networks of lines, pipelines and associated facilities.

CenterPoint’s core businesses include regulated electric transmission and distribution services, regulated natural gas distribution, and the operation and maintenance of energy infrastructure.

