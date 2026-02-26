Intech Investment Management LLC Has $53.51 Million Stock Holdings in General Motors Company $GM

Intech Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of General Motors Company (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 877,672 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 50,457 shares during the quarter. General Motors comprises approximately 0.5% of Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Intech Investment Management LLC owned about 0.09% of General Motors worth $53,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 456.1% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 38,717 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after acquiring an additional 31,755 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in General Motors by 61.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,548 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 7,058 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in General Motors by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,330,044 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $65,451,000 after purchasing an additional 45,162 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in General Motors by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,163 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in General Motors by 90.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 41,168 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,026,000 after purchasing an additional 19,570 shares during the last quarter. 92.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Zacks Research lowered General Motors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. UBS Group raised their price objective on General Motors from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on General Motors from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Motors currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.52.

Shares of GM opened at $82.46 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $74.54 billion, a PE ratio of 27.40, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.36. General Motors Company has a 1 year low of $41.60 and a 1 year high of $87.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.65.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.25. General Motors had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 1.46%.The firm had revenue of $45.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. General Motors has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.750-10.500 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that General Motors Company will post 11.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is an increase from General Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is 19.93%.

General Motors announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, January 27th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the auto manufacturer to reacquire up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

General Motors Company (NYSE: GM) is a global automotive manufacturer headquartered in Detroit, Michigan, that designs, builds and sells cars, trucks, crossovers and electric vehicles, and provides related parts and services. Founded in 1908, GM has long been one of the world’s largest automakers and has evolved into a multi-brand company whose primary marques include Chevrolet, GMC, Cadillac and Buick. Beyond vehicle manufacturing, GM’s operations encompass vehicle financing, connected services and advanced mobility initiatives.

GM develops and markets a broad portfolio of products and technologies, including internal-combustion and battery-electric vehicles, vehicle components and on-board connectivity services.

