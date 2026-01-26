Lbp Am Sa Trims Stock Holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb Company $BMY

Lbp Am Sa lowered its position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 374,759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 15,780 shares during the period. Lbp Am Sa’s holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb were worth $16,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BMY. Exchange Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Bristol Myers Squibb by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 54,893 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,541,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 2.6% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 8,959 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 0.3% during the second quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 78,105 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,615,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,303 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mccarter Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mccarter Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,931 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
- Positive Sentiment: BMY struck a sizable collaboration and exclusive license deal with Janux Therapeutics (worth up to ~$800M), signaling near?term external innovation that could bolster BMY’s oncology pipeline and near?term partnering upside. Janux Therapeutics Strikes Bristol Myers Biotech Deal Worth $800 Million
- Positive Sentiment: BMY and BioNTech advanced a Phase 3 lung?cancer program for pumitamig, a potential new competitor to Keytruda — a successful readout would be material to oncology revenue upside. Bristol-Myers Squibb and BioNTech Advance New Lung Cancer Weapon Against Keytruda in Phase 3 Trial
- Positive Sentiment: BMY reported progress in a China mesothelioma trial for Opdivo + Yervoy, which signals additional oncology label/market expansion opportunities in a large market. Bristol Myers Squibb Advances Opdivo/Yervoy in China Mesothelioma Trial, Signaling New Oncology Upside
- Positive Sentiment: BMY announced a collaboration with Microsoft to develop AI?driven early detection tools for lung cancer — a strategic move that could accelerate diagnostics-linked R&D and potential data/technology synergies. Bristol Myers Squibb Announces Collaboration with Microsoft to Advance AI-Driven Early Detection of Lung Cancer
- Positive Sentiment: Analysts at UBS turned more constructive on biotech/pharma, including BMY exposure, which supports investor sentiment around sector recovery and dividend stability. Bristol-Myers (BMY): UBS turns bullish as biotech and pharma show signs of a recovery
- Neutral Sentiment: Coverage pieces are re?evaluating BMY’s valuation and pipeline after the Microsoft pact and Camzyos trial news — useful context but not an immediate earnings swing. A Look At Bristol Myers Squibb (BMY) Valuation After New Microsoft AI Pact And Camzyos Trial Results
- Neutral Sentiment: Analyst action: Citi placed BMY at a Hold, tempering upside expectations from some investors even as clinical headlines roll in. Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY) Receives a Hold from Citi
- Negative Sentiment: An analyst lowered Q1 EPS estimates for BMY, adding short?term earnings pressure and a reason for cautious positioning ahead of upcoming quarterly/clinical readouts. Q1 EPS Estimate for Bristol Myers Squibb Lowered by Analyst
- Neutral Sentiment: Stock commentary noting “mixed returns and pipeline developments” flags that while R&D catalysts are meaningful, execution risk and valuation remain focal for investors. Reassessing Bristol Myers Squibb (BMY) After Mixed Returns And Product Pipeline Developments
Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $12.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.75 billion. Bristol Myers Squibb had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 76.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.80 EPS. Bristol Myers Squibb has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.400-6.600 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Bristol Myers Squibb Company will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 2nd will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This is a positive change from Bristol Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 2nd. Bristol Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.14%.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, November 24th. HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Truist Financial set a $65.00 price target on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $53.00 target price (up from $45.00) on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.86.
About Bristol Myers Squibb
Bristol Myers Squibb is a global biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey, focused on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for serious diseases. The company’s core activities include research and development, clinical development, manufacturing and commercialization of prescription pharmaceuticals across multiple therapeutic areas. BMS concentrates on advancing therapies in oncology, hematology, immunology, cardiovascular disease and specialty areas through both small molecules and biologics.
BMS’s marketed portfolio and late?stage pipeline reflect a strong emphasis on cancer and immune?mediated conditions.
