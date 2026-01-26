Lbp Am Sa Trims Stock Holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb Company $BMY

Lbp Am Sa lowered its position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 374,759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 15,780 shares during the period. Lbp Am Sa’s holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb were worth $16,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BMY. Exchange Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Bristol Myers Squibb by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 54,893 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,541,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 2.6% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 8,959 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 0.3% during the second quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 78,105 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,615,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,303 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mccarter Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mccarter Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,931 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bristol Myers Squibb alerts:

Trending Headlines about Bristol Myers Squibb

Here are the key news stories impacting Bristol Myers Squibb this week:

Bristol Myers Squibb Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of Bristol Myers Squibb stock opened at $54.61 on Monday. Bristol Myers Squibb Company has a twelve month low of $42.52 and a twelve month high of $63.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.57 and its 200 day moving average is $48.40. The company has a market cap of $111.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 0.29.

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $12.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.75 billion. Bristol Myers Squibb had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 76.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.80 EPS. Bristol Myers Squibb has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.400-6.600 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Bristol Myers Squibb Company will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

Bristol Myers Squibb Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 2nd will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This is a positive change from Bristol Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 2nd. Bristol Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, November 24th. HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Truist Financial set a $65.00 price target on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $53.00 target price (up from $45.00) on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.86.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Bristol Myers Squibb

About Bristol Myers Squibb

(Free Report)

Bristol Myers Squibb is a global biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey, focused on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for serious diseases. The company’s core activities include research and development, clinical development, manufacturing and commercialization of prescription pharmaceuticals across multiple therapeutic areas. BMS concentrates on advancing therapies in oncology, hematology, immunology, cardiovascular disease and specialty areas through both small molecules and biologics.

BMS’s marketed portfolio and late?stage pipeline reflect a strong emphasis on cancer and immune?mediated conditions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.