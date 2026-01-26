Lbp Am Sa Raises Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. $ISRG

Lbp Am Sa raised its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 45,426 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,004 shares during the quarter. Lbp Am Sa’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $20,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,335,833 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $18,115,025,000 after acquiring an additional 670,302 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,552,203 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,451,223,000 after purchasing an additional 182,871 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,188,685 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,429,590,000 after purchasing an additional 109,904 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the second quarter worth $2,569,260,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 4.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,421,133 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,402,488,000 after buying an additional 201,159 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

ISRG stock opened at $523.99 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $187.84 billion, a PE ratio of 66.41, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $562.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $511.56. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $425.00 and a one year high of $609.08.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 28.38%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ISRG shares. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Leerink Partners boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $593.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $590.00 price objective (down previously from $635.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $600.00 to $654.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $618.70.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuitive Surgical

In other news, EVP Brian Edward Miller sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $575.00, for a total transaction of $2,012,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 5,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,310,850. This represents a 37.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Henry L. Charlton sold 13,731 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $580.00, for a total transaction of $7,963,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 3,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,772,480. This trade represents a 81.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders sold 55,714 shares of company stock worth $31,617,799. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, founded in 1995 and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, is a medical technology company focused on the design, manufacture and service of robotic-assisted surgical systems. The company is best known for its da Vinci surgical systems, which enable minimally invasive procedures by translating a surgeon’s hand movements into finer, scaled motions of small instruments inside the patient. Intuitive’s business centers on supplying hospitals and surgical centers with systems, instruments and related technologies that aim to improve precision, visualization and control in the operating room.

In addition to its core surgical platforms, Intuitive markets a portfolio of reusable and disposable instruments, accessories, and proprietary software, and provides training, servicing and clinical support to its customers.

