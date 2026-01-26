Sovran Advisors LLC Purchases 30,270 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF $AGG

Sovran Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 86.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,194 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,270 shares during the period. Sovran Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $6,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 29.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 43,988,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,363,640,000 after purchasing an additional 9,922,958 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,218,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,378,443,000 after buying an additional 5,728,914 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $395,573,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 18,959,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,880,794,000 after buying an additional 2,093,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 70.1% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 5,022,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,280,000 after acquiring an additional 2,069,200 shares during the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AGG opened at $100.11 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.88. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $96.15 and a one year high of $101.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.57 and a beta of 0.25.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

