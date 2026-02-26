BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 366,676 shares, a decrease of 94.5% from the January 29th total of 6,725,166 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,320,063 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Based on an average daily volume of 1,320,063 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund

In other news, Portfolio Manager David Delbos acquired 100,000 shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.68 per share, with a total value of $868,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the portfolio manager directly owned 205,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,783,835.48. This trade represents a 94.78% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 47.3% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,354 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,399 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund in the third quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 10,460.0% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,280 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 5,230 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Stock Up 0.3%

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Announces Dividend

Shares of HYT traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $8.89. 675,799 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,311,097. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.26. BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund has a 52-week low of $7.84 and a 52-week high of $9.90.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.0779 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Company Profile

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund (NYSE: HYT) is a diversified, closed-end management investment company designed to offer investors exposure to the credit market’s higher-yielding segment. The fund primarily seeks to generate high current income by investing in below-investment-grade corporate debt securities across a broad range of industries. It may also allocate a portion of its assets to investment-grade bonds and cash equivalents, allowing for flexible portfolio positioning in response to market conditions.

HYT’s investment strategy emphasizes bottom-up credit research, focusing on issuers with strong cash flow potential and sound balance sheets relative to their high-yield peers.

