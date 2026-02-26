Admiral Group (OTCMKTS:AMIGY) Shares Up 1.9% – Time to Buy?

Shares of Admiral Group plc (OTCMKTS:AMIGY – Get Free Report) traded up 1.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $39.72 and last traded at $39.30. 33,745 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 4% from the average session volume of 35,158 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.56.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AMIGY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Admiral Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Admiral Group to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada downgraded shares of Admiral Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Admiral Group to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Admiral Group presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.26.

Admiral Group plc is a UK-based specialist insurer founded in 1993 and headquartered in Cardiff, Wales. Since its inception, the company has focused on developing straightforward insurance products sold directly to customers, pioneering the use of online sales and multi-car policies. Admiral’s low-overhead model and emphasis on technology have helped it establish a significant presence in the personal lines insurance market.

The core offering of Admiral Group centers on motor insurance, with additional products including home insurance, travel cover and breakdown assistance.

