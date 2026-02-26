Short Interest in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EES) Declines By 94.3%

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EES – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 920 shares, a decrease of 94.3% from the January 29th total of 16,155 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,654 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,654 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund Stock Up 0.4%

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.27. 7,469 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,683. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.87. WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund has a 12 month low of $41.92 and a 12 month high of $61.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $678.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 1.09.

Get WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund alerts:

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund by 432.2% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC purchased a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund by 675.9% in the third quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the last quarter.

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund Company Profile

WisdomTree SmallCap Earnings Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree SmallCap Earnings Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of earnings-generating companies within the small-capitalization segment of the United States stock market. The Index consists of the companies in the bottom 25% of the market capitalization of the WisdomTree Earnings Index after the 500 largest companies have been removed.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.