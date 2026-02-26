abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund (NYSE:AWP) Short Interest Update

abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund (NYSE:AWP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 60,545 shares, a decline of 86.3% from the January 29th total of 442,284 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 195,933 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Based on an average trading volume of 195,933 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AWP. Nova Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund by 582.8% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,382 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 8,008 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000.

Shares of NYSE AWP traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.44. 101,722 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 169,450. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.87 and its 200 day moving average is $11.81. abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund has a one year low of $9.81 and a one year high of $12.62.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 20th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 20th.

abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund (NYSE: AWP) is a publicly traded, closed-end investment company that seeks to provide total return through a combination of current income and capital appreciation. The fund is managed by abrdn plc, a global asset manager, and primarily invests in equity and debt securities of real estate companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs) worldwide. By trading its shares on the New York Stock Exchange, AWP offers investors access to a diversified portfolio of real estate assets without the need to directly acquire or manage physical properties.

The fund’s investment strategy emphasizes bottom-up security selection, targeting companies that offer attractive dividend yields, earnings growth potential and stable cash flows.

