Federated Hermes U.S. Strategic Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDV) Short Interest Up 421.7% in February

Federated Hermes U.S. Strategic Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDV – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 75,052 shares, a growth of 421.7% from the January 29th total of 14,386 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 100,525 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Based on an average trading volume of 100,525 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Federated Hermes U.S. Strategic Dividend ETF

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Federated Hermes U.S. Strategic Dividend ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Federated Hermes U.S. Strategic Dividend ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 43,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes U.S. Strategic Dividend ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Federated Hermes U.S. Strategic Dividend ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intrua Financial LLC increased its position in Federated Hermes U.S. Strategic Dividend ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 22,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares in the last quarter.

Federated Hermes U.S. Strategic Dividend ETF Price Performance

FDV traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.77. 49,271 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 164,734. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.08. Federated Hermes U.S. Strategic Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $24.39 and a twelve month high of $32.21. The company has a market cap of $625.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.95 and a beta of 0.63.

Federated Hermes U.S. Strategic Dividend ETF Cuts Dividend

Federated Hermes U.S. Strategic Dividend ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 30th were issued a dividend of $0.0696 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 30th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%.

The Federated Hermes U.S. Strategic Dividend ETF (FDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund seeks income and long-term capital appreciation through an actively managed portfolio of high dividend-paying US stocks with the potential for dividend growth. FDV was launched on Nov 15, 2022 and is managed by Federated Hermes.

