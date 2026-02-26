Pacer Pacific Asset Floating Rate High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRT) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Pacer Pacific Asset Floating Rate High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 4,376 shares, a drop of 92.3% from the January 29th total of 56,572 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 117,794 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 117,794 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pacer Pacific Asset Floating Rate High Income ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FLRT. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Pacer Pacific Asset Floating Rate High Income ETF in the third quarter valued at $141,000. BNB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer Pacific Asset Floating Rate High Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $388,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer Pacific Asset Floating Rate High Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $870,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pacer Pacific Asset Floating Rate High Income ETF by 171.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 21,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 13,386 shares during the period. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer Pacific Asset Floating Rate High Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,290,000.

Pacer Pacific Asset Floating Rate High Income ETF Stock Down 0.5%

FLRT traded down $0.22 on Wednesday, reaching $46.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,431. The company has a market capitalization of $608.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 0.13. Pacer Pacific Asset Floating Rate High Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.06 and a fifty-two week high of $47.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.31.

Pacer Pacific Asset Floating Rate High Income ETF Increases Dividend

Pacer Pacific Asset Floating Rate High Income ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 25th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Pacer Pacific Asset Floating Rate High Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16.

The Pacer Pacific Asset Floating Rate High Income ETF (FLRT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund targeting floating-rate debt from non-investment-grade issuers. FLRT was launched on Feb 19, 2015 and is managed by Pacer.

