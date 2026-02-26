Air France-KLM (EPA:AF) Trading Down 3.2% – What’s Next?

Shares of Air France-KLM SA (EPA:AF – Get Free Report) were down 3.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as €12.65 and last traded at €12.72. Approximately 1,840,332 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 4,720,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at €13.14.

Air France-KLM Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is €11.52 and its 200-day moving average is €11.72.

Air France-KLM Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo transportation services and aeronautical maintenance in Metropolitan France, Benelux, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airframe maintenance, Engine Maintenance, and Component Support. It offers airframe maintenance, electronic, mechanical, pneumatic, hydraulic, and other services. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Air France-KLM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air France-KLM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.