Tofutti Brands (OTCMKTS:TOFB) Shares Down 11.7% – Here’s Why

Shares of Tofutti Brands Inc. (OTCMKTS:TOFB – Get Free Report) traded down 11.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.68 and last traded at $0.68. 250 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 439 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.77.
Tofutti Brands Stock Down 11.7%
The stock has a market capitalization of $3.51 million, a PE ratio of -5.23 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.73.
About Tofutti Brands
Tofutti Brands Inc is a specialty food company focused on the development, manufacturing and marketing of non-dairy frozen desserts and cheese alternatives. Founded in the early 1980s by David Mintz, the company pioneered plant-based frozen novelties and spreadable products designed to appeal to consumers seeking lactose-free, vegan and kosher options. Its product portfolio includes frozen desserts such as “Cuties” ice cream bars, “Cutiecups” novelty cups, and a range of dairy-free cream cheeses, sour creams and mozzarella-style shreds under the Tofutti Better Than™ brand.
Manufacturing operations are based in East Hanover, New Jersey, and the company distributes its products through major supermarket chains, natural food stores and foodservice channels across North America.
