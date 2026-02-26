Comparing Linkers Industries (NASDAQ:LNKS) and ESPEY MFG & ELECTRONICS (NYSE:ESP)

ESPEY MFG & ELECTRONICS (NYSE:ESP – Get Free Report) and Linkers Industries (NASDAQ:LNKS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap manufacturing companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for ESPEY MFG & ELECTRONICS and Linkers Industries

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ESPEY MFG & ELECTRONICS 0 0 0 1 4.00 Linkers Industries 1 0 0 0 1.00

Volatility and Risk

ESPEY MFG & ELECTRONICS has a beta of 0.16, suggesting that its stock price is 84% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Linkers Industries has a beta of 2.2, suggesting that its stock price is 120% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ESPEY MFG & ELECTRONICS N/A N/A N/A Linkers Industries N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ESPEY MFG & ELECTRONICS and Linkers Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares ESPEY MFG & ELECTRONICS and Linkers Industries”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ESPEY MFG & ELECTRONICS $41.13 million 4.21 $10.15 million $3.43 17.06 Linkers Industries $5.33 million 3.13 -$1.17 million N/A N/A

ESPEY MFG & ELECTRONICS has higher revenue and earnings than Linkers Industries.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

36.7% of ESPEY MFG & ELECTRONICS shares are held by institutional investors. 5.5% of ESPEY MFG & ELECTRONICS shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

ESPEY MFG & ELECTRONICS beats Linkers Industries on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ESPEY MFG & ELECTRONICS

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp., a power electronics design and original equipment manufacturing company, designs, manufactures, and tests electronic equipment primarily for use in military and industrial applications in the United States and internationally. The company’s principal products include power supplies, power converters, filters, power transformers, magnetic components, power distribution equipment, UPS systems, antennas, and high-power radar systems for use in AC and DC locomotives, shipboard power, shipboard radar, airborne power, ground-based radar, and ground mobile power applications. It also provides various services comprising design and development to specification, build to print, design services, design studies, environmental testing services, metal fabrication, painting services, and development of automatic testing equipment. In addition, the company produces individual components, such as inductors, printed circuit boards, wires, and tests items. It serves industrial manufacturers and defense companies, the government of the United States, foreign governments, and foreign electronic equipment companies through its direct sales organization and outside sales representatives. The company was incorporated in 1928 and is based in Saratoga Springs, New York.

About Linkers Industries

Linkers Industries Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the business of manufacturing, supplying, and selling connectors, assemblies, wire, and cable harnesses. It operates through the following geographical segments: Thailand, Malaysia, Switzerland, the United States of America, and Others. The company was founded on December 8, 2022 and is headquartered in Sungai Petani, Malaysia.

