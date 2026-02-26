Vikas (Vik) Bansal Purchases 16,750 Shares of Orica (ASX:ORI) Stock

Orica Limited (ASX:ORI – Get Free Report) insider Vikas (Vik) Bansal bought 16,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$23.88 per share, for a total transaction of A$400,006.75.

Orica Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.54. The firm has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.67.

About Orica

Orica Limited manufactures, distributes, and sells commercial blasting systems, mining and tunnelling support systems, and various chemical products and services in Australia, Peru, the United States, and internationally. The company provides 4D bulk explosives systems, packaged explosives, initiating systems, boosters, and seismic explosive ranges; technical services and solutions; and supplementary services. It also offers automation solutions, including Avatel, a machine equipped with underground development charging system; and secondary breakage and hang up blasting, a tele-remote blasting solution.

