Vikas (Vik) Bansal Purchases 16,750 Shares of Orica (ASX:ORI) Stock

Orica Limited (ASX:ORI – Get Free Report) insider Vikas (Vik) Bansal bought 16,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$23.88 per share, for a total transaction of A$400,006.75.
Orica Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.54. The firm has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.67.
About Orica
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Orica
- MAJOR BUY ALERT: Mar-a-Lago/Trump/Elon
- REVEALED: Something Big Happening Behind White House Doors
- ALERT: Drop these 5 stocks before the market opens tomorrow!
- Elon Musk: This Could Turn $100 into $100,000
- Read this or regret it forever
Receive News & Ratings for Orica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.