Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN) Price Target Cut to $22.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by HC Wainwright from $25.00 to $22.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on DAWN. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.14.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Stock Performance

DAWN opened at $10.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -10.61 and a beta of -1.26. Day One Biopharmaceuticals has a one year low of $5.64 and a one year high of $13.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.76.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.04). Day One Biopharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 23.14% and a negative net margin of 67.85%.The business had revenue of $53.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.81 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Day One Biopharmaceuticals will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Charles N. York II sold 6,065 shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total value of $70,354.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 312,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,619,490. The trade was a 1.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam Dubow sold 6,395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total transaction of $74,182.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 72,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $843,250.40. The trade was a 8.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,461 shares of company stock valued at $422,948. 6.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 100,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 84,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 12.9% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,121 shares during the last quarter. 87.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trending Headlines about Day One Biopharmaceuticals

Here are the key news stories impacting Day One Biopharmaceuticals this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q4 revenue beat and product momentum: Day One reported Q4 net product revenue that topped estimates and highlighted OJEMDA™ momentum and record revenue growth for 2025. Article Title

Q4 revenue beat and product momentum: Day One reported Q4 net product revenue that topped estimates and highlighted OJEMDA™ momentum and record revenue growth for 2025. Positive Sentiment: Company reaffirmed 2026 outlook and guidance: Day One reiterated 2026 U.S. net product revenue guidance of $225–$250M and disclosed the January acquisition of Mersana to expand its pipeline. Article Title

Company reaffirmed 2026 outlook and guidance: Day One reiterated 2026 U.S. net product revenue guidance of $225–$250M and disclosed the January acquisition of Mersana to expand its pipeline. Positive Sentiment: Analyst uplift from Wedbush: Wedbush raised its price target sharply to $30 and keeps an outperform rating, signaling at least one broker sees substantial upside vs. the current price. Article Title

Analyst uplift from Wedbush: Wedbush raised its price target sharply to $30 and keeps an outperform rating, signaling at least one broker sees substantial upside vs. the current price. Neutral Sentiment: Other analysts trimmed targets but kept buy ratings: Needham cut its target to $17 and HC Wainwright trimmed to $22, yet both maintain positive ratings — a mixed signal on near-term valuation. Article Title

Other analysts trimmed targets but kept buy ratings: Needham cut its target to $17 and HC Wainwright trimmed to $22, yet both maintain positive ratings — a mixed signal on near-term valuation. Neutral Sentiment: Full earnings materials and transcripts available: The earnings slide deck and call transcript are posted for investors to review management commentary and guidance details. Article Title

Full earnings materials and transcripts available: The earnings slide deck and call transcript are posted for investors to review management commentary and guidance details. Neutral Sentiment: Short-interest data unclear: February short-interest reporting here shows effectively 0 shares (data appears inconsistent/NaN); no clear short-squeeze signal from the published short-interest figures.

Short-interest data unclear: February short-interest reporting here shows effectively 0 shares (data appears inconsistent/NaN); no clear short-squeeze signal from the published short-interest figures. Negative Sentiment: EPS miss pressures sentiment: Reported EPS came in at ($0.21), missing the consensus of ($0.17); that earnings shortfall helps explain the stock selling off despite the revenue beat. Article Title

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc (NASDAQ: DAWN) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of targeted therapies for oncology. The company employs a precision medicine approach, leveraging biomarker-driven strategies to identify patient populations most likely to respond to its investigational compounds. By concentrating on well-validated molecular drivers of cancer, Day One seeks to deliver first-in-class or best-in-class therapies with the potential for meaningful clinical benefit.

The company’s pipeline includes several small-molecule candidates in various stages of development.

Recommended Stories

