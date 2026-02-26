Perez Celia Pelez Sells 19,134 Shares of Spire Global (NYSE:SPIR) Stock

Spire Global, Inc. (NYSE:SPIR – Get Free Report) COO Perez Celia Pelez sold 19,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.53, for a total value of $163,213.02. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 267,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,284,129.28. The trade was a 6.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Spire Global Stock Up 1.9%

NYSE:SPIR opened at $9.03 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.93. Spire Global, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.60 and a twelve month high of $14.52. The stock has a market cap of $298.86 million, a P/E ratio of 23.76 and a beta of 2.47.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Spire Global

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AWM Investment Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Spire Global by 1,044.0% during the second quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 266,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,172,000 after buying an additional 243,246 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Spire Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $345,000. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Spire Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,190,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Spire Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,107,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Spire Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $636,000. Institutional investors own 19.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SPIR shares. Alliance Global Partners lowered shares of Spire Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $17.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 23rd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Spire Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 21st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price (up from $14.00) on shares of Spire Global in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Spire Global in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Finally, iA Financial set a $9.00 price target on Spire Global in a research note on Tuesday, December 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.42.

About Spire Global

Spire Global (NYSE: SPIR) is a space-to-cloud data and analytics company that operates a constellation of low Earth orbit nanosatellites to collect radio occultation, maritime Automatic Identification System (AIS), and aviation tracking data. By leveraging proprietary satellite hardware and ground infrastructure, Spire captures precise, near-real-time observations of Earth’s atmosphere, oceans, and surface traffic to power downstream analytics for weather forecasting, fleet optimization, and safety monitoring.

The company’s core offerings include weather and climate intelligence derived from GPS radio occultation, which enhances numerical weather prediction models; maritime domain awareness services that track vessel movements and supply chain dynamics; and aviation analytics that monitor air traffic for efficiency and security applications.

