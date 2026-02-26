Fiona Murdoch Sells 74,200 Shares of Ramelius Resources (ASX:RMS) Stock

Ramelius Resources Limited (ASX:RMS – Get Free Report) insider Fiona Murdoch sold 74,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of A$4.69, for a total transaction of A$347,998.00.

The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 14.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 1.06.

The business also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 61.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, March 15th. Ramelius Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.32%.

Ramelius Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mine development and operation, production, and sale of gold in Australia. It operates through three segments: Mt Magnet, Edna May, and Exploration. The company owns and operates the Mt Magnet, the Edna May, the Vivien, the Marda, the Tampia, the Rebecca, and the Penny gold mines located in Western Australia. It also develops Symes' Find prospect located in the Southern Cross Province of the Eastern Goldfields.

