iShares Nasdaq Top 30 Stocks ETF (NASDAQ:QTOP) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

iShares Nasdaq Top 30 Stocks ETF (NASDAQ:QTOP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 101,940 shares, a growth of 291.0% from the January 29th total of 26,070 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 417,068 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 417,068 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

iShares Nasdaq Top 30 Stocks ETF Stock Performance

QTOP opened at $31.96 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.45. iShares Nasdaq Top 30 Stocks ETF has a twelve month low of $20.33 and a twelve month high of $33.24. The firm has a market cap of $274.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.35 and a beta of 1.34.

Get iShares Nasdaq Top 30 Stocks ETF alerts:

iShares Nasdaq Top 30 Stocks ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th were paid a $0.0315 dividend. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. This is an increase from iShares Nasdaq Top 30 Stocks ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 16th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Nasdaq Top 30 Stocks ETF

About iShares Nasdaq Top 30 Stocks ETF

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EFG International AG acquired a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Top 30 Stocks ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Top 30 Stocks ETF during the second quarter worth $48,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Top 30 Stocks ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $109,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Top 30 Stocks ETF by 100.8% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 2,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Nasdaq Top 30 Stocks ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $270,000.

(Get Free Report)

The iShares Nasdaq Top 30 Stocks ETF (QTOP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq-100 Top 30 index. The fund aims to track an index composed of the 30 largest companies by market-cap from the Nasdaq-100 Index. The components are weighted by market-cap with capping limits QTOP was launched on Oct 24, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Nasdaq Top 30 Stocks ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Nasdaq Top 30 Stocks ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.