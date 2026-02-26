Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Reaches New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $51.08 and last traded at $51.06, with a volume of 3784858 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $51.03.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1%

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.18.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Investors of record on Monday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1398 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 2nd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 39.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 108,048,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,297,618,000 after acquiring an additional 30,774,028 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $347,641,000. Betterment LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1,261.4% during the 3rd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 6,573,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,128,000 after purchasing an additional 6,090,513 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 87.6% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,404,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,056,000 after purchasing an additional 3,458,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 49.8% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 9,591,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,241,000 after purchasing an additional 3,187,040 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.