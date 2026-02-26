Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Reaches New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $51.08 and last traded at $51.06, with a volume of 3784858 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $51.03.
Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1%
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.18.
Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Investors of record on Monday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1398 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 2nd.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF
The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF
- MAJOR BUY ALERT: Mar-a-Lago/Trump/Elon
- REVEALED: Something Big Happening Behind White House Doors
- ALERT: Drop these 5 stocks before the market opens tomorrow!
- Read this or regret it forever
- Unlocked: Elon Musk’s Next Big IPO
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.