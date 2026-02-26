Invesco Dorsey Wright Healthcare Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTH) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Invesco Dorsey Wright Healthcare Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTH – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 2,762 shares, a drop of 77.0% from the January 29th total of 11,988 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,002 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,002 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Healthcare Momentum ETF Price Performance

Shares of PTH stock opened at $49.90 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $125.25 million, a P/E ratio of 35.21 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.89. Invesco Dorsey Wright Healthcare Momentum ETF has a one year low of $33.56 and a one year high of $54.47.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Healthcare Momentum ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 26th. Investors of record on Monday, December 22nd were paid a $1.5265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 22nd. This represents a $6.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.2%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Dorsey Wright Healthcare Momentum ETF

About Invesco Dorsey Wright Healthcare Momentum ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PTH. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Healthcare Momentum ETF by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 3,730 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Healthcare Momentum ETF by 1,124.0% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 14,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 13,488 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Healthcare Momentum ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Healthcare Momentum ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 101,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,946,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Dorsey Wright Healthcare Momentum ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 24,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter.

PowerShares Dynamic Healthcare Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Healthcare Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index thoroughly evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investments and risk factors. Securities shown to possess the greatest capital appreciation potential are selected by the Index.The Fund invests only in health care sector.

