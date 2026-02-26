Invesco Dorsey Wright Healthcare Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTH) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Invesco Dorsey Wright Healthcare Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTH – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 2,762 shares, a drop of 77.0% from the January 29th total of 11,988 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,002 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,002 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Invesco Dorsey Wright Healthcare Momentum ETF Price Performance
Shares of PTH stock opened at $49.90 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $125.25 million, a P/E ratio of 35.21 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.89. Invesco Dorsey Wright Healthcare Momentum ETF has a one year low of $33.56 and a one year high of $54.47.
Invesco Dorsey Wright Healthcare Momentum ETF Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 26th. Investors of record on Monday, December 22nd were paid a $1.5265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 22nd. This represents a $6.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.2%.
About Invesco Dorsey Wright Healthcare Momentum ETF
PowerShares Dynamic Healthcare Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Healthcare Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index thoroughly evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investments and risk factors. Securities shown to possess the greatest capital appreciation potential are selected by the Index.The Fund invests only in health care sector.
