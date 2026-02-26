Short Interest in B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILYL) Declines By 80.1%

B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILYL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 1,651 shares, a decrease of 80.1% from the January 29th total of 8,288 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,432 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,432 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

B. Riley Financial Price Performance

NASDAQ:RILYL opened at $10.25 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.10 and a 200-day moving average of $6.90. B. Riley Financial has a one year low of $1.77 and a one year high of $14.80.

About B. Riley Financial

B. Riley Financial, Inc (NASDAQ: RILYL) is a diversified financial services firm that delivers a broad spectrum of advisory, asset management, and capital markets solutions. The company’s capital markets segment provides investment banking, institutional brokerage, equity research, and financing services, helping corporate and institutional clients execute public and private transactions. Its wealth management business offers customized financial planning, portfolio management, retirement strategies, and estate planning for high-net-worth individuals and families.

In its financial advisory & restructuring division, B.

