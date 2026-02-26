Kimberly Nelson Sells 6,300 Shares of SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) Stock

SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) CFO Kimberly Nelson sold 6,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.66, for a total transaction of $369,558.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 145,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,532,214.32. The trade was a 4.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of SPSC opened at $54.14 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.10 and a beta of 0.56. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a one year low of $52.56 and a one year high of $153.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.62.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The software maker reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $192.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.60 million. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 12.42%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. SPS Commerce has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.420-4.500 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.950-0.990 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPSC. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 95.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,403 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,321,000 after purchasing an additional 11,927 shares during the period. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPS Commerce during the third quarter worth about $51,878,000. Fenimore Asset Management Inc raised its position in SPS Commerce by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc now owns 145,888 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,193,000 after buying an additional 22,036 shares during the last quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC raised its position in SPS Commerce by 284.7% in the 3rd quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 35,945 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,743,000 after buying an additional 26,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LLP bought a new stake in SPS Commerce in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,007,000. 98.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPSC has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective (down from $110.00) on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Friday, February 13th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective (down from $160.00) on shares of SPS Commerce in a report on Friday, October 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $70.00 target price on SPS Commerce in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $95.00 target price on SPS Commerce in a research report on Friday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SPS Commerce presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.40.

SPS Commerce, Inc is a leading provider of cloud-based supply chain management solutions that enable seamless collaboration between retailers, suppliers and logistics providers. Through its robust network, SPS Commerce connects trading partners with electronic data interchange (EDI) capabilities, helping businesses automate order processing, inventory management and fulfillment workflows. The company’s platform ensures data accuracy, accelerates order-to-cash cycles and reduces manual intervention, supporting a wide range of industries including retail, grocery, consumer goods and automotive.

The company offers a suite of services encompassing EDI, retail-ready compliance, order management and data analytics.

