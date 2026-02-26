Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) CEO Sells $150,600.00 in Stock

Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.50, for a total transaction of $150,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 229,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,807,646.50. The trade was a 0.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

On Tuesday, February 17th, Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,200 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $152,400.00.

On Monday, February 2nd, Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,200 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total value of $168,012.00.

On Monday, January 26th, Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,200 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.32, for a total value of $192,384.00.

On Tuesday, January 20th, Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,200 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.26, for a total transaction of $187,512.00.

On Tuesday, January 13th, Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,200 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.87, for a total transaction of $217,044.00.

On Monday, December 29th, Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,400 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.95, for a total transaction of $286,930.00.

On Monday, December 22nd, Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,400 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.72, for a total transaction of $281,008.00.

On Tuesday, December 16th, Michael George Rosenbaum sold 6,015 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.08, for a total value of $1,155,361.20.

On Monday, December 15th, Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,400 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.34, for a total value of $286,076.00.

On Monday, December 8th, Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,400 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.87, for a total value of $295,218.00.

Guidewire Software stock opened at $135.96 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $203.63. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $120.37 and a 52-week high of $272.60. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $11.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.49, a P/E/G ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 1.06.

Guidewire Software ( NYSE:GWRE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 3rd. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.66. Guidewire Software had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 10.15%. The company had revenue of $332.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

Guidewire Software declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, January 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to repurchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Guidewire Software from $242.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 5th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Citizens Jmp reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $281.00 target price on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Finally, DA Davidson raised Guidewire Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $246.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.92.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 4.6% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,104 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Earned Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Guidewire Software by 5.4% during the third quarter. Earned Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 989 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Guidewire Software by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 624 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc increased its stake in Guidewire Software by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 911 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Trust raised its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. American Trust now owns 1,632 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter.

Guidewire Software, Inc develops software products and cloud services for property and casualty (P&C) insurance carriers. Headquartered in San Mateo, California, the company’s offerings are designed to help insurers manage the core functions of their business—policy administration, billing and claims—while supporting digital engagement, analytics and operational modernization.

Guidewire’s core product portfolio is commonly known as the InsuranceSuite, which includes PolicyCenter for policy administration, BillingCenter for billing and receivables, and ClaimCenter for claims management.

