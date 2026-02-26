Primecap Management Co. CA Trims Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. $DAL

Primecap Management Co. CA decreased its position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 9.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,293,987 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,899,845 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $1,038,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DAL. AlphaQuest LLC increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 90.6% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 444 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in Delta Air Lines by 184.6% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 572 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Kilter Group LLC bought a new position in Delta Air Lines in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Hemington Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 779 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. 69.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Delta Air Lines Stock Performance

NYSE:DAL opened at $69.32 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $69.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.37. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.74 and a 12-month high of $76.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Delta Air Lines Announces Dividend

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 13th. The transportation company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $14.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.80 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 20.96% and a net margin of 7.90%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.85 EPS. Delta Air Lines has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.500-0.900 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 6.500-7.500 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 26th will be issued a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 26th. Delta Air Lines’s payout ratio is currently 9.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Evercore upped their price target on Delta Air Lines from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Dbs Bank raised Delta Air Lines to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 19th. Wall Street Zen cut Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 28th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and twenty-two have issued a Buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Delta Air Lines presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.47.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Delta Air Lines news, EVP Steven M. Sear sold 38,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.05, for a total transaction of $2,896,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 104,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,835,520.20. This represents a 26.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP William C. Carroll sold 5,967 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.10, for a total value of $406,352.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 7,182 shares in the company, valued at $489,094.20. This trade represents a 45.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 520,550 shares of company stock worth $37,101,667. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines is a major U.S.-based global airline that provides scheduled passenger and cargo air transportation, aircraft maintenance and repair services, and related travel products. Its operations include mainline domestic and international passenger services, a branded regional network operating under the Delta Connection name, dedicated air cargo carriage, and in-house maintenance, repair and overhaul through Delta TechOps. Delta offers a range of cabin products for different customer segments, including premium business-class service on long-haul routes and tiered economy offerings on domestic and international flights, and it markets customer loyalty benefits through the SkyMiles frequent-flyer program.

The carrier operates a mixed fleet of narrow- and wide-body aircraft from multiple U.S.

