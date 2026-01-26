JPMorgan Active Bond ETF $JBND Shares Purchased by Sovran Advisors LLC

Sovran Advisors LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Active Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JBND – Free Report) by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,243 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,941 shares during the quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Active Bond ETF were worth $5,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Active Bond ETF by 63.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,700,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,111,000 after acquiring an additional 661,624 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Active Bond ETF by 9.0% during the second quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 1,625,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,095,000 after purchasing an additional 134,761 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Active Bond ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,475,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,717,000 after purchasing an additional 48,194 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Wealth Partners LLC MA grew its position in JPMorgan Active Bond ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Baldwin Wealth Partners LLC MA now owns 1,402,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,980,000 after purchasing an additional 59,131 shares during the period. Finally, Berger Financial Group Inc grew its position in JPMorgan Active Bond ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 1,285,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,612,000 after purchasing an additional 18,348 shares during the period.

Get JPMorgan Active Bond ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Active Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of JBND stock opened at $54.10 on Monday. JPMorgan Active Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $51.96 and a 52-week high of $55.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.00.

JPMorgan Active Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About JPMorgan Active Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th were given a $0.031 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 15th.

(Free Report)

The JPMorgan Active Bond ETF (JBND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed, investing in a diverse portfolio of U.S. dollar-denominated, investment grade bonds JBND was launched on Oct 11, 2023 and is issued by JPMorgan Chase.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Active Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JBND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Active Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Active Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.