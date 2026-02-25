Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) Insider Rodney Michael Shurman Sells 2,278 Shares of Stock

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) insider Rodney Michael Shurman sold 2,278 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $759.61, for a total transaction of $1,730,391.58. Following the transaction, the insider owned 1,443 shares in the company, valued at $1,096,117.23. This represents a 61.22% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Rodney Michael Shurman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Caterpillar alerts:

On Tuesday, February 17th, Rodney Michael Shurman sold 1,764 shares of Caterpillar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $763.39, for a total value of $1,346,619.96.

Caterpillar Trading Up 1.5%

Shares of NYSE:CAT opened at $768.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $656.64 and a 200 day moving average of $558.44. The company has a market cap of $357.43 billion, a PE ratio of 40.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.58. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $267.30 and a 12-month high of $789.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.67 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $19.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.81 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 45.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 20th were paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 20th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.09%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Resource Group boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 1,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Invst LLC lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Invst LLC now owns 753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Plancorp LLC boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 2,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. BlueStem Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. BlueStem Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KDT Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. KDT Advisors LLC now owns 657 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. 70.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key Stories Impacting Caterpillar

Here are the key news stories impacting Caterpillar this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CAT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $729.00 to $786.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Bank of America lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $735.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating and set a $678.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Friday, January 30th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $710.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Monday, December 29th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $702.95.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Caterpillar

Caterpillar Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Caterpillar Inc is a global manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines and locomotives. The company’s product portfolio includes earthmoving machines such as excavators, bulldozers, wheel loaders and off?highway trucks, as well as a range of power generation products including generator sets and power systems for industrial and commercial use. Caterpillar serves customers across heavy construction, mining, energy, transportation and related industries with both equipment and integrated technology solutions.

In addition to manufacturing, Caterpillar provides a broad range of aftermarket parts and support services, including maintenance, repair, remanufacturing and fleet management tools.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.